Base Protocol Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $333,006.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 7,650,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,380,043 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

