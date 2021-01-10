CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $642.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 127.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $342,559.72 and approximately $642.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00649147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00237917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061194 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

