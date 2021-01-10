Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.07 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $22.01 or 0.00058552 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $36.12 million and approximately $45.07 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00649147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00237917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061194 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,727,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,858 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.