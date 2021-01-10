USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005805 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006216 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

