TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Critical Comparison

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TUI and Paladin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 6 1 1 0 1.38 Paladin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

TUI has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TUI and Paladin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI $21.36 billion 0.22 $469.64 million $0.40 9.88 Paladin Energy $21.49 million 23.05 -$79.87 million N/A N/A

TUI has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and Paladin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI -11.05% -35.63% -6.09% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paladin Energy beats TUI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

