Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0603 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $18.23 million and $6.35 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

DVP is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

