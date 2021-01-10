GAPS 24 Hour Volume Hits $376.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $376.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.74 or 0.99757982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044698 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

