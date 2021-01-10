Payfair (PFR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,678.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $28,423.60 and approximately $1,678.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00331629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.49 or 0.04004946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

