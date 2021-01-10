NuBits (USNBT) Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, NuBits has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $3.48 million and $3,031.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00658024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060475 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

