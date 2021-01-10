ZCore Price Up 34.9% This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ZCore has a total market cap of $598,753.36 and $14,198.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, ZCore has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.