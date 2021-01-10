Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0015

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $106,053.79 and approximately $293.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00330948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.48 or 0.03950042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

