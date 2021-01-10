XYO Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. XYO has a market cap of $2.64 million and $31,909.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin and DEx.top. Over the last week, XYO has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00332498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.19 or 0.04021407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014577 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, DDEX, DEx.top, LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

