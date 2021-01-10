Content Value Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $650,350.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $650,350.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00110321 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00646426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

