MINDOL 1-Day Volume Tops $290,486.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 94.5% against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $74.83 million and approximately $290,486.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00374823 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001731 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.01120540 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

