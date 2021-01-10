Vidulum (VDL) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $123,682.17 and approximately $9,606.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

