NEST Protocol Market Cap Hits $44.37 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.37 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00110035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00644198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00231965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059855 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.