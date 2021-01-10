UMA Price Reaches $9.42 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $9.42 or 0.00024431 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $523.06 million and $23.16 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00110035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00644198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00231965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059855 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

