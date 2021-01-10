Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Adshares has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $584.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,668,012 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

Adshares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

