USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit, Korbit and FCoin. USD Coin has a market cap of $4.72 billion and approximately $1.92 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.53 or 0.03308210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,800,714,465 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,716,350,876 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, SouthXchange, Kucoin, FCoin, CoinEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Crex24, Coinsuper, Korbit, Poloniex, OKEx and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

