GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Tops $27.68 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $27.68 million and $24.60 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,896,470 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

