ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $5,213.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,961,848 coins and its circulating supply is 85,819,838 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

