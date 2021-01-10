Meridian Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $871,568.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $871,568.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,862,164 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

