Club Atletico Independiente Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $630,874.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Club Atletico Independiente token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00006443 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.21 or 0.04036054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00329221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Token Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Club Atletico Independiente should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Club Atletico Independiente using one of the exchanges listed above.

