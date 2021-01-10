Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 2,658,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

