Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $109,451.98 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $109,451.98 and approximately $42.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006699 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,557,084 coins and its circulating supply is 9,557,080 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

