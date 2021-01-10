Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0004 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1,507.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,975,345,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

