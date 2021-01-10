Iconic Token Tops One Day Volume of $611.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $611.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

