Patron Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,930.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $2.43 million and $9,930.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.08 or 0.04046849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00314905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

