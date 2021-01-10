Audius Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $22.44 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

