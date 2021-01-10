Zel Market Cap Tops $2.44 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $269,129.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00241607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,808,600 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.