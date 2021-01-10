Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amdocs by 24.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after acquiring an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. 628,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.