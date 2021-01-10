$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,943. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

