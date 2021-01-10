$157.48 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $157.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.10 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $235.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,542 shares of company stock valued at $19,304,658. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $79.88. 937,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,136. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.