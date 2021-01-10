$157.48 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $157.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.10 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $235.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,542 shares of company stock valued at $19,304,658. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $79.88. 937,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,136. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

