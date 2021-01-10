$729.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $729.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $725.30 million. Gray Television posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 29.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 542,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

