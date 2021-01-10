Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $111,878.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00655089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00242662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

