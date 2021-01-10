TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.74 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00655089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00242662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013715 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,334,995 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

