NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 102% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $525.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,093,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,992,182 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

