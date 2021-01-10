MCO Market Cap Achieves $41.30 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One MCO token can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00006947 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, EXX, Liqui and OKEx. MCO has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb, Huobi, Livecoin, Cashierest, ABCC, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinnest, LATOKEN, IDEX, Liqui, YoBit, Coinrail, Bit-Z, DDEX and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.