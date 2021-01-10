Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $789,941.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00111859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.89 or 0.00658585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00237754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

