Social Send (SEND) Price Up 4.7% Today

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded flat against the dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $668,538.00 and $5.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011347 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001127 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019347 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

