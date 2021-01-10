Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIV. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,214,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,695. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,356,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,197,000 after acquiring an additional 274,022 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

