$661.85 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $661.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.04 million and the lowest is $653.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $833.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,789. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

