$40.95 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $40.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.54 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $47.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $170.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.56 million to $170.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $169.08 million, with estimates ranging from $164.82 million to $173.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 180,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,898. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a P/E ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

