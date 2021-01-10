Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.51 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $6.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,542,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,327,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 60,039 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.47. 5,298,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,535. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

