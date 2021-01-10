Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.
Several research firms recently commented on OMP. BidaskClub cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.
OMP remained flat at $$13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $450.70 million, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.