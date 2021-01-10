Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several research firms recently commented on OMP. BidaskClub cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

OMP remained flat at $$13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $450.70 million, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

