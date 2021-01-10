$55.13 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post sales of $55.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $209.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $209.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $213.77 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $219.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

ABTX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,349. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $743.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,583.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $201,340. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

