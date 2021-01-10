$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 582,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.