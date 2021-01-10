Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.31 Million

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report sales of $181.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.56 million and the highest is $184.80 million. Inovalon posted sales of $173.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $659.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.34 million to $662.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $747.04 million, with estimates ranging from $731.35 million to $757.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 255.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INOV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 884,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,160. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

