Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.77 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,776,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 101.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,738,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 227,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 641,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,813. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

