Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

SHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

SHI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 21,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,399. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

